“I want to stand at my window and hear the gunshots.” This is the spine chilling statement allegedly made by an Elsies River mom as she instructed a gunman to open fire on the home of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear in an apparent revenge attack.

Shocking phone calls and voice notes found on the cellphones of Amaal Jantjies were aired at the Western Cape High Court yesterday amid the ongoing underworld trial. Jantjies is on trial alongside alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and her former berk, Janick Adonis, on charges centred around Kinnear’s murder. Assassinated: Cop Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied Kinnear was shot and killed outside his home on 18 September 2020 but the court heard that evidence found on the two cellphones of Jantjies have outlined several plans to attack his home in November 2019 already.

On Monday, Captain Trevor Shaw of the Hawks National Task Team, assigned to investigate the murder, returned to the stand after the court recess, where he outlined the communications between Jantjies and a hitman known only as ‘Yusie’. In a series of chats, calls and voice notes she is heard negotiating a price for a shooting on Kinnear’s home. She tells the hitman that the home belongs to a Colonel and claims that Kinnear confiscated 80 guns belonging to ‘a client’ and the shooting was aimed at sending a message. She claims nobody would be present at the house but that Kinnear must be taught a lesson.