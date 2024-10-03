A survivor of a horror shooting in which a little boy and his father was killed has finally spoken out about harrowing incident. The man who is a State witness in the murder trial of little Jordan Brown, 11, and his father Cheslin Nelson, 42, told the Daily Voice: “I heard two shots and saw Jordan fall to the ground and I thought I was also dead.”

Speaking out for the first time since the shooting which rocked the Lavender Hill community in September 2022, the 57-year-old witness says he has been left traumatised and struggles to sleep at night. Traumatised: This 57-year-old got ‘lucky’ Picture: Mahira Duval. The witness, who may not be named, spoke to the Daily Voice as convicted killer Cole Nel, 24, returned to the Wynberg Regional Court for sentencing yesterday. The 11-year-old laaitie died when Nel fired a hail of bullets at the occupants of his father’s hokkie.

In his confession, Nel told the court that he wanted to take revenge against Nelson, the alleged leader of the Fast Guns gang, as he was angry for being sent to prison for a crime he claims he didn’t commit. Slain: Brown’s dad Cheslin Nelson. Picture: supplied The State witness says on the morning of the shooting he was called by Nelson to help clean dagga for the day’s dwelm sales. He explains: “I had already taken my medication that day and I was cleaning the ganja and swaaiing pilletjies for him.

“We were all in the hokkie when I heard two shots and saw Jordan fall to the ground and I thought I was also dead. “I covered my face and then there were more shots and when I looked I saw he [Nelson] was also dead. “Not one bullet hit me and I was very lucky because the hokkie was small.

“Until today I am traumatised. I was supposed to testify but because he pleaded guilty I won’t take the stand.” Revenge attack: Shooter Cole Nel. Picture: supplied During court proceedings on Wednesday, it was revealed that the sentencing could not proceed as a report from the Department of Correctional Services was outstanding. The department did however provide a letter stating that the community did not want him to be released.