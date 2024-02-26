An upset Samantha Papier from Elsies River says she is sleeping on the floor after paying R1 680 for a new bed that never arrived. Samantha claims she knows the seller​ because she always buys washing powder from her.

She says last year, the vrou advertised that she was selling beds and Samantha decided to lay-by a bed but explains that she lost the deposit due to financial challenges. On 25 January, she ordered another bed, a king size worth R3 000, and says she paid a R1 500 deposit and R180 delivery fee. Samantha says: “I never had an issue when buying washing powder from her, I don’t understand why this is happening now. We already paid half, so the other half we were going to give her cash on delivery.

"The bed never pitched and she has been giving us so many different excuses when I asked her to refund our money. I even threatened her with the police." Samantha says the woman told her that the money was already paid to the supplier.

She adds: “We told her to bring the bed, but the story changed every time. She said she was trying to sell stock to pay me back, then she said she was waiting on a girl to lend her money, then she said she works till 9pm every night.” When the Daily Voice reached out to seller, who trades as Rageema Ahmed, via telephone calls and text messages, she did not reply. When the Daily Voice visited her home in Surrey Estate last week, a person peeped through the window of the separate entrance but did not come out.