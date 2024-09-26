Anthea Webster is appealing for assistance in locating her estranged husband Eugene Webster who she has not seen in over 12 years. Anthea, 44, from Bothasig says they got married in 2009 but separated in 2011.

She says she wants a divorce but has been unsuccessful in locating him. “I was told at court that they need an address for him but I have no idea where he is. Last I heard he was in Matroosfontein, Elsies River, but I have reached out to his family who claim they also don’t know where he is. “I even tried Facebook and reached out to his friends who live in Elsies River but no one got back to me yet. I inboxed him as well but no response.

“I tried Legal Aid but was told that I cannot get a divorce because they need his signature. I want to move on with my life and have no idea where to find him.” Mary-Jane Mphahlele, Director and Attorney of the Western Cape High Court, says in Anthea’s case, substituted service will allow her to serve the divorce summons on her estranged husband through alternative methods, since his whereabouts are unknown. She says Anthea will need to apply to the court for permission to use substituted service.