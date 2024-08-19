Hundreds of mourners gathered in Bishop Lavis over the weekend to say their final farewells to slain five-year-old Xavier Mitchell who was laid to rest. More than a week after the attack, his alleged killer is set to return to Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court today.

Mervyn White was brought to court on Friday morning after being discharged from hospital, where he was treated after he was assaulted by angry residents. He was informed that he would be referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation. Laid to rest: Mense at Xavier Mitchell’s funeral. Picture supplied White is the brother of Xavier’s nanny.

Police said the suspect, who is in his 40s and is said to suffer from a mental disorder, reportedly had a psychotic episode. Xavier was stabbed three times with a knife in the back. It is alleged that his nanny had gone to the toilet and left Xavier with the suspect, and when she returned, the child had been stabbed.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran away but the community apprehended him and moered him before calling the cops. Speaking to the Daily Voice after the funeral, dad Ricardo thanked the community for their support. “We buried him on Saturday and over 400 people came out to send him off. The taxi bosses even gave the use of taxis for free because although we had two buses it wasn’t enough for all the people who came out.