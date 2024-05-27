Authorities have nabbed a third woman believed to be a member of a human trafficking syndicate. Success Egabor, 41, was detained on Thursday by the Department of Home Affairs for being illegal in the country.

However, she was then turned over to the Hawks, for alleged human trafficking. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said: “On 23 May 2024, information was received from a member of the Department of Home Affairs in Strand that they have arrested a foreign national who was in the country illegally. “When the Department of Home Affairs shared the information of the arrested person with the Hawks, it was established that it was the suspect that was sought.”

Vukubi said Egabor appeared in George Magistrates' Court Friday and the matter was postponed to 10 June as she will now join her co-accused, Nontobeko Mathunjwa, 35, and Precious Abudu, 34. The two women were previously arrested by the Hawks and denied bail by the George Magistrate's Court. Another arrest was made on Saturday by the Hawks who had been observing a known brothel in George following an assault complaint, which was attended by SAPS.