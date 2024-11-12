A former friend of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has taken the stand at the Western Cape High Court to tell Judge Robert Henney how he tricked his bra into believing he was koppeling with top cops. The much-anticipated testimony of Mohamed Hanware saw him drop several bombshells about what led up to the claims by Modack that he had senior police officers on his payroll.

Hanware was named in the mammoth underworld trial after it was revealed that Modack had filed a police statement in which he claimed he handed Hanware over R500 000 meant for top cops, including former Major-General Jeremy Vearey. State prosecutor, Advocate Greg Wolmarans, explained that Hanware, who was testifying from an unknown location in the Middle East, had fled South Africa as he feared he would be killed. ‘Bought’: Ex-cop Jeremy Veary. Picture: Tracey Adams/INLSA In a lengthy testimony, Hanware told the court that he first met Nafiz through the latter’s wife Rehana Ismail and they had a business arrangement.

He said after the stabbing incident at Cubana in Green Point in December 2017, he helped Modack assist the stabbers by hiding them in a guesthouse. He said later that month Modack was arrested and detained on extortion charges, sending his mense into financial distress. “I became the paymaster,” he boldly stated, as he explained how he needed to gather R1.2 million to cover Modack’s staff and family costs.

Testified: Mohamed Hanware. Picture: supplied Hanware claimed Ismail gave him four vehicles, which included a bulletproof Mercedes Benz ML500 worth R2.5 million, a Ferrari worth about R3.5m, a Toyota Fortuner worth R500 000 and a BMW worth R150 000, which was later repossessed by the bank. He said in March 2018, Modack was released on bail and demanded his cars back. An agreement was reached to give Modack the Merc and retain the other cars until he was paid back but he later relented and gave the Ferrari back and was left with only the Fortuner. Hanware said he was called to a meeting at Tasha’s in Constantia and when he arrived he came under attack by Modack’s henchman, Jacques Cronje.