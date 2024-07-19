A well-known jazz musician has suffered damages of over R300 000 after a storm destroyed his home last Thursday. Carlo Fabe, 42, of Westridge, is a popular drummer who has worked with big names such as Hilton Schilder, Steve Newman, Sammy Weber and more.

He runs a studio from his home, and his own band called the Carlo Fabe Trio. Carlo Fabe. Picture: Supplied The dad of two, who is also a drum tutor, says disaster struck his Rustenberg Street home in Westridge at 2am, when the roof of his garage collapsed. He explains “The entire side of the roof was open and the rain poured into the roof of the house, causing the ceilings to collapse and flooded parts of the inside of the house.”

This includes Carlo’s car, three drum kits, other musical instruments, electronic items, clothing, the garage door motor, freezer and more. Carlo says the value of his car, drum kit and instruments alone amount to R120 000. damaged studio. Picture: Supplied The heartbroken muso says: “It felt like a dream. I woke up to a loud bang, not realising that it was my property that was caught in the tragedy. I’m just so grateful that no one was hurt or injured in this ordeal. I’m sad for my inconvenience and losses, as many of the items that were damaged were goods collected over the years.

“I’m very grateful for still being alive and being able to continue making music.” Carlo says his only means of income has now been destroyed. Friends in the music industry are rallying behind Carlo and his family to help him repair his home.