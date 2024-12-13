In less than two weeks, the City’s Fire & Rescue Service have assisted three women in labour safely deliver their babies. The third baby was born at Mfuleni Fire Station yesterday morning.

“At the rate our staff are going, we could very well have a junior fire crew by the end of the month,” joked Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith. “In the [first] 12 days of December, firefighters have helped bring three babies into the world. And Mfuleni Fire Station has featured prominently in two of the three incidents. “Yesterday morning, an expectant mom arrived at the fire station just before 10am.

“Firefighters Eugene Meyering and Trevor Adams jumped into action, and within 45 minutes, they had helped her deliver a healthy baby girl and cut the umbilical cord.” Smith added the mom and her bundle of joy were transported by ambulance to the Khayelitsha District Hospital. Proud: JP Smith. Picture: supplied He continues: “On the 4th of December, firefighters based at Gugulethu Fire Station helped deliver the first of a set of twins at around 5am in the morning.

“The second baby was delivered at hospital a while later. Mom and her newborns are all in good health.” Smith said on 1 December, a baby boy was delivered at Mfuleni fire station. Joswin Lameyer and Khuselo Blaai were on site when the mom-to-be arrived complaining of obstetric pains.

Paramedics from Macassar Fire Station were called, but baby would not wait and the two firefighters had to wikkel to help the mom deliver her child, while receiving telephonic instructions from an Ambulance Emergency Assistant. A few minutes later, a healthy baby boy made his appearance, and Lameyer and Blaai were able to clamp and cut the umbilical cord. Mom and baby were transported to the Site C Community Health Centre in Khayelitsha.

Smith adds: “I am incredibly happy that all of the births were free of complications and that the moms and their babies are in good health.” He said these births have shone a light on the incredible diversity of skills of firefighters. Smith says: “Fires tend to take most of the focus, but it is called the Fire AND Rescue Service, and these incidents serve as a timely reminder of that.