An e-hailing taxi driver has spoken out following a horrific robbery by knife-wielding teen skelms in Rylands. Speaking to the Daily Voice days after dashcam footage of the robbery on Christmas Eve went viral, Ali Zaib says he is praying that the teens will see the error of their ways.

In the clip, four youngsters are seen pouncing on Zaib’s vehicle with one threatening him with a lang mes. “Djy, jou ma se p***! Where is the money?” the robber asks as Zaib tries to avoid being stabbed. Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town: e-hailing driver robbed.

⚠️ Language#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/B9rGMeWorv — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 26, 2024 The scared driver is heard telling the skelms to take what they want and even hands over the access code to his cellphone. They also demand to see what is in his boot and to empty his pockets.

After the robbery, the brazen skelm in the front seat turns back to the driver, takes his hand and says: “[Are] you Muslim? Salaam!” Zaib also produced dashcam footage which shows the teen initially standing in the road on his own. As the vehicle stops, his pals seemingly appear out of nowhere. This the front dasncam view .An e-hailing taxi driver has spoken out following a horrific robbery by knife-wielding teen skelms in Rylands. picture screen grab The 36-year-old Pakistani father of five explains: "I went to Habibia Mosque for Asr prayers and when I got in my car, the trip came up.

“The drop off was 1 Albert Road, Woodstock and initially I only saw the one boy and didn’t think much of it. “Then the others just arrived and when I saw the knife my instinct was to lower his hand because I was scared he would stab me in the neck." Zaib says he tried to remain calm and was shocked at the greeting at the end.

He adds: “When he turned and said ‘Salaam’ it is second nature for a Muslim to say ‘Salaam’ back... it means ‘‘Peace be upon you’. “Here this boy was committing such a violent act but ending off and saying ‘Salaam’. I was shocked.” Zaib says he immediately drove to Athlone Police Station to report the case and hand over the footage.

He says he has no idea how the video was leaked to social media. In the clip, four youngsters are seen pouncing on Zaib’s vehicle with one threatening him with a lang mes. Picture: screen grab The dad explains: “I installed that camera for safety reasons. I gave that footage to the police, the insurance company and the company I drive for. “I was shocked to see it on Facebook and I have seen that people have come forward to reveal the boys’ identities but nobody says where in Hanover Park they live.

“I hope Allah shows them the error of their ways but the justice system must take its course. “If they are not stopped this will continue and someone will get hurt. I was very scared. I am just a father working for my children." Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed they are investigating the robbery and says: “According to reports the e-hailing driver received a trip request at Hadji Ebrahiem Crescent in Rylands.