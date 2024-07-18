The Western Cape Social Development department has reopened the Horizon Secure Care Centre in Cape Town, following a massive R138 million upgrade. Horizon is one of seven secure care centres owned and managed by the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) for youth in conflict with the law and those that pose behavioural challenges.

The upgrades include refurbished living units, a registry, therapist rooms, an admissions area, an improved access control room and expanded parking facilities. Provincial MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said these upgrades are complementary to international norms and standards. The design features within the centre are focused on delivering the best support to our youth while being compliant with these standards.

“These upgrades are not just about bricks and mortar, they represent our commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for our youth. By investing in facilities that meet international standards, we are ensuring that every young person at Horizon Secure Care Centre can thrive and build a better future. “The comprehensive refurbishment, from new classrooms to state-of-the-art training facilities, reflects our dedication to holistic development and rehabilitation,” Simmers said.

Provincial DSD MEC Jaco Londt praised the DSD staff that provide a 24-hour/365-day-a-year service at Horizon and the various government departments that work with DSD to ensure effective service delivery at these secure care centres. "DSD needs its partners in government, the NGO and NPO sectors, and the communities to effectively address social ills and help residents of secure care centres go from vulnerability to resilience.