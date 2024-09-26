The family of missing Mitchells Plain mother Raymonde Boltman, who vanished without a trace eight years ago while travelling to work, say they refuse to declare her dead until cops arrest her killer. The suspect's identity may not be revealed as he has not been charged but he was previously questioned by police and underwent more than one lie detector test.

Cops previously carried out forensic tests at the suspect’s residence soon after Boltman vanished but did not secure a court order on digging up the ground. Mom Lillian Boltman says ten detectives worked on the case and even after an identity parade, a lie detector test, cellphone records, witnesses and a forensic device which detects bone and flesh underground, no one has been charged and the trail has turned cold. Vanished: Raymonde. Picture: supplied Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg urged Boltman’s family to visit the police station about their concerns and get clarity on the case.

Lillian said she would not give up on her daughter being found. “When we saw the detective and a State prosecutor earlier this year we were asked, ‘Why do we not declare her as dead?', but I told them how can I do that when there is no body?” On April 20, 2016, at 5am, Raymonde, 23, was escorted to a bus stop at Clocktower, Lentegeur, by her mother and was never seen again.

Raymonde’s daughter was three months old at the time. She worked at a plastic factory in Elsies River but failed to arrive for work that day. Two years after her disappearance, police searched her estranged boyfriend's backyard but did not find any new information.