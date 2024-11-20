Charges against a minor arrested for the honne worsies scandal in Mfuleni have been withdrawn. The two owners of Gubta Meats in Mfuleni and their employees made a second appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the charges against the child had been dropped, adding that he had been referred to the Department of Social Development for investigation. Their court appearance follows a raid by the The City of Cape Town and police at a make-shift butchery in Mfuleni last week. Acting on a tip-off authorities found wors being prepared in unsanitary conditions.

The butchery was immediately closed and the place declared a crime scene. The owners Abdi Kadiye, 34, and Mohammed Ali Ahmed, 36, both Somali nationals and their employees Kondwani Mwezhande, 29, Smart Chipod, 25, both Malawian nationals and Abduaallah Abdinour, a Somalian national face an array of charges which include contravention of the Food Stuff and Cosmetics Act 54 of 1972 and contravention of the Immigration Act. NPA spokesperson in the Western Cape Eric Ntabazalila said the case against the three employees has been adjourned to November 25, for bail information.