Gatsby lovers are on cloud nine after hearing that Golden Dish, which burned down seven months ago, will be reopening its doors this afternoon. Golden Dish, in Gatesville, Athlone, had their customers’ tongues wagging after dropping hints about the reopening on their Facebook page.

And today at 2pm you can stiek uit to buy your favourite dite again. The establishment was forced to shut its doors when the building went up in flames on 25 November last year. Owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker suspects that load shedding could have been the reason behind the blaze, which destroyed the kitchen.

At the time of the incident, Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service, said a fire was reported at Golden Dish, at 4.47am. He said the rear kitchen was completely destroyed by fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. An excited Mohamed says thanks to business insurance, he was able to reopen, explaining: "The damage was extensive, but I can't put rands on it. The place was insured.

“We didn’t change anything to it, we kept the establishment as sweet, simple and honest as it was before. “[But] the legend is back! We want to reignite our clients’ happiness. I’m ecstatic that we will be up and running again. We are in good spirits, our staff is happy to be back after seven-and-a-half months of being at home.” After seeing the posters on Facebook, honger and excited mense soema started placing orders.