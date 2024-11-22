Two siblings, facing fraud and money laundering charges, allegedly took out life insurance on arme mense for their own financial gain. Following the murder of Noem My Skollie actor David “Gums” Manuel and best friend Alfonso Fisher on 8 October in Gugulethu, siblings Wanda Mbele and Sindiswa Cynthia Mbele were subsequently arrested.

The police had initially arrested them for the double murder, but then only charged them with fraud and money laundering. The State alleged that the brother and sister had claimed R110 000 after the actor’s funeral. The duo appeared in Athlone Magistrates Court for bail application on Thursday.

Murdered: Kaapse actor David Manuel. Picture Facebook Their supporters filled the public gallery as their lawyer Thina Vuso read out four affidavits, including that of David’s younger brother Patrick Manuel. Patrick told the court he had been in police custody for possession of tik when he overheard cops talk about David’s murder. He testified that the accused are like family as he and David was raised by their mother.

The accused’s affidavits were similar as they claimed that they were already in bed when gunshots went off on the fatal night. Sindiswa said: “I went to my mother’s room and minutes after the shooting, we went outside to check what was going on. “We saw people standing outside the deceased’s house. The deceased was raised by my mother. Both after my mother’s passing, were taken to initiation school.”

The siblings denied committing fraud. Vuso argued: “It is out of the goodness of their heart that is coming back to haunt them. “For reasons unknown to the defence and to the State, but they still want to continue to persecute and not prosecute my clients.

“The claim was paid out and the policy was taken out by the Mbele family. “At what point did the bank say that the Mbele family are not related to the Manuel family, who is that person and why did they make the call? That’s the question the State must ask and they will find their answer.” The State prosecutor said they are opposing bail.

The court heard: “There are people whose lives are insured and some have statements showing shock and displeasure about the conduct of the applicants, including family members and community members. “The main charge is murder of two people who were killed in cold blood. We believe that the murder was a contract killing. “Charges against them are that of fraud and money laundering, whereby they procured funeral policies on behalf of other people for the sake of making money.

“The modus operandi of both suspects, we have learned, is that both applicants secure funeral policies on behalf of people who are poor, who are using substances, people who are involved in criminal activities. “Both applicants failed to secure a funeral policy for their own maternal uncle, but chose to insure the lives of people not related to them for financial gain. “After Capitec bank paid the claim to Applicant 1, on 19 October, he went to buy couches at Bradlows valued at R15 000.”