The shooting of a man and woman has left the Woodstock community concerned that there might be retaliation. The pair were killed on Monday night along Dublin Street after an argument ensued with four suspects, three men and a woman, who fled the scene after the double murder.

Community leader Shamiel Abbs says he was at the scene almost immediately around 7pm. “I was at the scene but I couldn’t identify the victims while I was there and I only heard after that it was the couple that used to sleep outside Shoprite. “Witnesses said there was an argument between the victims and the suspects.

“The victims ran into Dublin Mews but there was no way through and they came back out and the suspects chased them and four shots were fired. “They had a lot of blood on their faces. Any loss of life in our area is very sad, who would want to do that to them when they wouldn’t want to harm anyone.” Taken away: Medics attend to dead ou’s body. Picture: Leon knipe Abbs adds: “They were not gangsters, you could even see the man as he lay on the ground that he was carrying big plastic bags, they used to skarrel, and walk around Woodstock carrying water.

“Everyone knew them because they walked around the area and lived here for many years. “I understand that the community is still shocked and they are worried that there will be a flare up after two years, and then we will get shootings all over Woodstock. I just want people to keep calm and know that this was not about gangsterism.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms Woodstock police are investigating a double murder case with no arrests yet.