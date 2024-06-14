A 102-year-old woman from Maitland was in tears after finally received her home’s title deed via the City’s deed-to-door campaign. Mary van der Schyff, 102, and her family moved into their home in Maitland Garden Village during the 1960s and paid rent every month for the council property.

In 1997 they were given the option to rent or purchase. Mary opted to buy the house and paid the R87.92 bond from her pension. Family: Ouma Mary and son Frank van der Schyff share her Maitland home. Picture: supplied Mary’s son, Frank van der Schyff, 71, from Athlone says when she was almost done paying the bond, she was given a rebate on the balance, and now his mom is finally a homeowner, at the age of 102. “We waited patiently for the title deed. On Mom’s birthday in May, people from the City came to check if she is still alive and to get the details because the title deed will be coming shortly. It was such a surprise and we thought, wow, what a birthday present,” says Frank.

“Mom was paying the bond with her pension and she managed because life was cheaper (then).” Handover: Mary and Mayco member Carl Pophaim. Picture: supplied Mary and her son Edward, 64, currently live in the home. The ouma tells the Daily Voice: “I feel happy to finally have my title deed. I did not expect to live till 102 years and did not think I would live to get my title deed but I feel good. So far my health is also good, I have no pains.”

Mary used to be a domestic worker, and has been blessed with four children, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Overjoyed: Son Frank, 71. picture Patrick Louw The City’s newly appointed title deed agents and Human Settlements Mayco Member, Carl Pophaim, handed over her title deed on Tuesday. Pophaim says efforts to find historic beneficiaries of City saleable units, newer subsidy and old RDP housing who have never received title deeds have been stepped up with a service provider appointed to solve the more difficult cases.