Community activists are appealing for help to rebuild the lives of residents who lost their homes in a devastating fire that swept through an informal settlement in Hillview.

The fire that erupted on Christmas Eve destroyed over 80 structures, leaving more than 100 people homeless. Now community activists like Ralph Bouwers are on a mission to find assistance for the destitute group, which consists of a lot of elderly residents and children. He says they desperately need building materials to rebuild the homes.

He explains: “The space is a health risk for those suffering from respiratory ailments and ablution facilities are needed. Our people want and must get their dwellings erected.” “The people of Hillview need us now especially because most services and supporting businesses are closed for the festive holidays. “It’s Janu-worry and to be homeless [is horrible], especially the elderly and children will require a helping hand from our fellow man.”

Community activists are pleading for help to rebuild the lives of residents who lost their homes in a devastating fire that swept through an informal settlement in Hillview. pic supplied Affected residents also need clothing, shoes, food, toiletries and school supplies for the children. They also need household items such as kitchen utensils, beds and furniture with Ralph adding: “This fire sets back our community tenfold and will knock on for generations to come. Aysha Davids from Women Hope for the Nation says building materials are needed urgently. He says: “Our people need a roof over their heads because they are sitting up all night.”