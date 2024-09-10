Tributes have poured in for slain neighbourhood watch patroller Clinton Treu, who was shot and killed in a suspected botched hijacking in Elsies River over the weekend. The hartseer partner of the 49-year-old father says were left traumatised at the crime scene in Clarkes Estate in the early hours where they found his body covered with a blanket.

Partner Wendy Francis, 57, says Clinton was a passenger in his friend’s green Daewoo when they came under attack while travelling home from a night out with friends. “Clinton ran his own aluminium installation and maintenance business and was known for his community work and his willingness to always help out with a leaking tap and so on,” she says. “On Saturday, we were visiting with friends and along with his friend’s wife, I came back home to Matroosfontein and he wanted to stay a little longer. About an hour later, we got a call to say he was shot and we understand that they had stopped at a house in Clarkes Estate and that is when they came under attack.

“When I got there, the community had covered him in a blanket and I just knew. We only know that he was robbed of his cellphone.” The Police Oversight and Community Safety minister Anroux Marais Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident: “Elsies River detectives are hard at work, following up on information at their disposal in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for killing a 49-year-old man in Kerner Street in Clarkes Estate in the early hours of Sunday. “Upon their arrival at the crime scene at around 2.35am, they found the victim who sustained gunshots to his head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack now forms part of the police investigation.”

Clinton’s friend and his teenage son were unharmed but are said to be in shock. In a statement, the Elsies River Community Police Forum said Clinton was committed to keeping the neighbourhood safe. “He was an integral member of the Community in Blue Patrollers and had committed most of his free time to ensure the safety of our community,” they said.