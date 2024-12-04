Police and local crime fighters are alert and on the hunt for a gang of highwaymen in the Strandfontein. The skelms have hatched a potentially-deadly plan to clothes-line motorbike with industrial rope on dark stretches of road.

A video filmed by local crime fighter, Redaa Ameeroedien of the Strandfontein Safety Forum went viral on social media after he together with police and Metro Police had foiled a robbery after they found rope thrown along Boundary Road and Strandfontein road in Lotus River. In the video, skid marks can be seen as vehicles tried to swerve after seeing the rope. The rope had been tied to a light pole and had one of the thieves holding it, while one or two others hid inside a ditch or trench alongside the road.

Strong ‘tool’: Skelms use industrial rope to ‘catch’ mense. Picture: supplied When the suspects became aware of the team’s presence, they just moved their operation to another spot and are currently at large. Ameeroedien said the thieves were dikvel and did not give up and made another attempt near Phumlani Village and also managed to get away. He said it was important to warn the public about the new trend as it was specifically targeted at those utilising motorbikes.

Ameeroedien warns: “They tie it [rope] to the pole and one stands on the other end holding it while the other is hiding in the trench. “The aim is to cause an accident so that they can rob you,” he explained. “We were doing patrols, the police, neighbourhood watch, Metro Police and role players when we found this.

“They ran away and they tried it again near Phumlani and must be part of a gang doing this.” Ameeroedien added the rope was very strong and that they were investigating where it came from. “It is like an industrial rope, and we are wondering where they got it from as this is used to cause a motorbike to stop or for the person to have an accident,” he said.