Crimefighters in Table View and Milnerton are warning motorists to be wary of smash-and-grabbers prowling the N7 highway. Shocking footage of brazen attacks obtained by a drone in the vicinity of the Malibongwe Drive interchange shows the boewe min gespin at being watched.

In the clip, which is nearly seven minutes long, a suspect wearing a bright red jacket and cap is seen walking between cars stuck in traffic. The man is seen smashing the window of a car but after seemingly not managing to steal anything, he crosses the highway and hides in Dunoon where he is joined by a second accomplice. Broad daylight: Skelm in action. Pictures: screen grabbed They then simply return to look for the next victim.

The duo then smash the window of a second vehicle but the motorist quickly speeds away and the thieves are nearly hit by other vehicles. David Harris of the Table View Community Police Forum (CPF) says: “The incident was recorded by a drone by our safety forum due to the ongoing attacks, and was recorded on Tuesday. “The footage was given to the station commander of Milnerton SAPS as the N7 falls part of the Milnerton precinct.

“Many Table View motorists use the N7 to access Table View and surrounding suburbs and have become victims. “The footage serves to remind motorists to be careful and not leave valuables visible in their car to avoid becoming a victim.” Mark Lindsell of the Milnerton CPF confirms they are aware of the footage and says the area has become a crime hotspot.

Lindsell warns: “The longer this behaviour is condoned by local communities the worst it will become. “In addition motorists should be educated not to leave valuables in sight, as it offers criminals opportunities they would not otherwise have. “Criminals obviously have weighed up the benefits versus the potential consequences and are having a ball because of no consequences.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident was reported and says the matter is under investigation. He reports: “According to reports the complainant, a male aged 28, was static inside his motor vehicle at a traffic intersection in Malibongwe Drive, Du Noon in Milnerton on Tuesday at around 5.45pm when an unknown man approached his vehicle and smashed the window. “The complainant sped away from the scene and reported the incident with Milnerton Police for further investigation. We can confirm that Milnerton Police registered an attempted theft out of motor vehicle for further investigation.