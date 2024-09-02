Activists have lauded a decision by the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the bail appeal by a man accused of being part of an international child porn syndicate. The bold attempt by Corne Van Rooyen was abruptly dismissed by Judge Mandy van Leeve who stated they would not interfere with the findings of the magistrate at Blue Downs Court.

The 40-year-old man from Kraaifontein was busted alongside Garth van West, 53, and Shannon Manuel, 32, following a joint operation by SAPS and the US Department of Homeland Security in January. At the time, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the arrest of the trio from Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain were among seven South African suspects busted after the investigation was rolled out late last year. She said when Van Rooyen was arrested he was found with more than 149 000 pictures and 5000 videos containing child porn, as well as unlicenced firearms and nine snakes.

In the bail appeal Van Rooyen’s legal team claimed the Magistrate relied on the evidence of the investigating officer, labelling his reasons as ‘speculative’. But Van Leeve highlighted that in the original bail hearings the Magistrate took note of the fact that Van Rooyen had tried to conceal a cellphone and firearm during the arrest. “This court is not likely to interfere with the discretion exercised by the learned Magistrate. The appeal against the refusal of bail is dismissed.”