A Helderberg woman is in tears after her nine-year-old Teacup Yorkie was stolen. CCTV footage shows a white man and woman trying to approach the hondjie after it escaped from beneath the gate of their Strand home on Sunday, July 28.

In the video, the two can be seen walking up and down past the front gate as they attempt to talk to Mopsi. Owner Linda Pieterse says although there’s no evidence that the two took Mopsi, she finds it suspicious that her dog has been missing since that day. “Our people in our neighbourhood are quite dog friendly, so they would have picked her up and taken her to the vet as she is chipped and has a name tag with my telephone number on.

“If it is those people with the bakkie, it has a GP registration number. We have been driving up and down and nobody knows that bakkie,” Pieterse says. Mopsi has no front teeth and has a Jin-yang name tag. A hartseer Pieterse says she misses her hondjie and describes Mopsi as a real lapdog who sleeps with them in the bed.

“A typical Yorkie, she is very tiny, and goes into a shake mode when scared,” she says. Pieterse now pleads with the two people from the video and mense from the surrounding communities to get in touch with her regarding her dog's whereabouts. “Their faces are not very clear, so if you can ask that they contact me (I would appreciate it).”