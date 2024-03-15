The community of Strand and surrounding areas have been asked to assist several families after a fire swept through a well-known caravan park. Nestled beside the Lourens River, Kays Caravan Park is the home of 305 people. But on Tuesday, everything in the park was destroyed by a fire.

Kays Caravan Park spokesperson, Tracey Martin, says 13 families lost their homes. Martin says: “There were two people in the hospital, they only came out today. These people have lost everything.” Tragedy: Tracey Martin, a spokesperson for the caravan park said. thirteen families lost their homes. Picture: Supplied Several families are homeless after a fire swept through a well-known caravan park in Strand. Picture: Supplied. Martin says although the victims had experienced other disasters, including the floods in September last year, this one was truly catastrophic.

She says: “It is far worse this year. They don’t even have an ID book, nothing.” Pictures and videos circulating on social media show helpless residents looking on as their homes went up in flames. Martin says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the local Helping Hands facility is currently housing the victims.

Residents at Kays Caravan Park in Strand had to look on as all of their homes went up in flames. Picture: Supplied The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says services responded at 4pm. Carelse says: “Just after 7pm, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that destroyed nine informal structures, one formal building [shop] and two motor vehicles. A further two motor vehicles were slightly damaged by the fire.” The families are in need of food and clothes. Martin says they’ve started a crowd-funding initiative.