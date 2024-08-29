A group of crimefighters from Bishop Lavis are appealing for help to be trained as trauma councillors to aid children in their community. The group of patrollers from the Berge 2 Neighbourhood Watch say their training is hamstrung as they’ve run out of funds for fees and travelling.

Representative Amanda Davids says the group undertook to be trained as professional trauma counsellors due to the impact of escalating gang violence in Bishop Lavis and surrounding communities that have children living in fear. “There are many issues in Bishop Lavis and we find our people are traumatised on a daily basis,” says Davids. “With the escalating gang violence we find that more and more parents are being told that their children have ADHD when in fact they don't.

“Children who walk to school as bullets fly are continuously traumatised by their environment and this affects them at school because they arrive at class in a heightened state.” The group enrolled for the course at the Inner Healing Counselling College in Kirstenhof and say in addition to fees, it costs about R400 just to attend classes. “Initially we were four patrollers but some fell out because you have to pay the fees of R560 a month. We go to classes four times a week and normally split the cost of an e-hailing taxi which is about R400 each Tuesday.

“It is very hard to maintain as parents who also work as volunteers in Bishop Lavis.” Davids says the group would like to continue with their studies to be able to provide professional support when a major crime incident occurs, such as the case of little Xavier Mitchell who was stabbed to death by his nanny’s brother. “If you just look at the community’s action to resort to violence and attempt to kill him then you can see how traumatised our people are and how they need assistance. We would appreciate any help we can receive.”