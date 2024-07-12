As the severe winter weather conditions continue in Cape Town, animal welfare organisations are appealing for help to assist pet owners and their pets. The TEARS Animal Rescue is calling for donations to provide warmth and help pets survive the bitter cold, as the organisation’s shelters is vulnerable to icy wind and driving rain and offers little reprieve from the harsh weather.

TEARS says that the relentless rain and freezing temperatures are putting countless animals at risk as people and pets are misplaced. “Those pets not displaced by the flooding are also being exposed to icy and harsh conditions, with the old, young and sick animals most likely to succumb to hypothermia,” Tears said. Physical donations of blankets, comforters, linen, towels, pet beds, and kennels can also be dropped off at any TEARS location, including our thrift shops.

Meanwhile, Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha says the current storm has caused significant damage to its clinic, leaving both their clinic and shelter flooded. The clinic says both of its hospital and theatre roofs have sustained damages amounting to R20 000, and their sterilisation clinic requires R10 000 in urgent repairs. “These unforeseen expenses are putting immense strain on our already tight budget, and we are in urgent need of public support,” says Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising, Communications, and Programmes Executive.