This fearless Mitchells Plain teen is somersaulting her way to success.

Tatum Daniels wishes to one day represent South Africa at the Olympics but the 14-year-old gymnast first needs to get to the African championships in Egypt this May.

The Eastridge meisie has been excelling on the gymnastic floor since 2013 and now she is aiming for gold in the land of the pyramids, but needs financial help.

Her older sister Octavia Daniels tells the Daily Voice: “Tatum makes us extremely proud with her dedication and passion for gymnastics.

“When she started, she quickly got into a high-performance centre in Philippi but that closed down and she was accepted to a centre in Milnerton.

“That meant she had to travel from Mitchells Plain to Milnerton every day after school till about 6.30pm for practice and she still managed to excel at school as well.”

SERIAL WINNER: Tatum, 14, with her many event medals

The 21-year-old adds that her little sister is currently in Grade 9 at Table View High and is living near the school with her coach and only comes home on weekends.

“Because she is so dedicated to her sport, she managed to qualify for the African games in Cairo but she needs R24 500 for the trip.

“In 2018, she went to America with her club where she came back with a lot of medals and now she will be representing her country at a Junior Olympic level so we hope she will do well there.”

While Tatum dreams of competing at an international level, Octavia said her sister also has plans to either study physiotherapy or become a flight attendant.

“I cannot be more proud of my Tatum for everything she has achieved so far and for all the things she will accomplish in the future.

“Our entire family supports her 100 percent and we really hope that we can raise the money to send her to Cairo.”

To help Tatum achieve her dream, contact her mother Vanessa Daniels on 068 015 7845.

