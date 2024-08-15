A Belhar ouma has made a heartfelt plea for help to get her grandson rugby boots. Ennate Renier, 70, has been looking after her 14-year-old grandson, Joshua Renier, since the loss of her son ten years ago.

As she navigates the joys and trials of raising a teenager, she's become his biggest supporter—especially in his newfound passion for rugby. Joshua, a student at Accordian Primary School, began playing rugby last year when the school introduced the sport to its program. Joshua thrived quickly and says: “Rugby has completely changed my life.

“However, I still feel a bit overwhelmed when I play rugby; but I still get very excited when I hear we are going to play,” Renier says. His talent did not go unnoticed, as he now plays alongside older athletes who share his passion; and after impressing coaches during school matches, he was invited to join Excelsior Secondary’s team With aspirations to one day represent Western Province and even the Springboks, Joshua is determined to hone his skills and seize every opportunity.

However, like many struggling young athletes, he faces some logistical challenges. The granny says they are surviving on her Sassa pension and Joshua’s child grant and cannot afford rugby boots. With an important match approaching this Saturday, Ennate reached out to the local community, seeking assistance in finding rugby boots—size seven toks—for Joshua. “Does anyone have a pair for Joshua, please?” she kindly implores.