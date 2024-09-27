Calls have been made for the community to pledge its support to the Khayelitsha Animal Clinic to rebuild its facilities to assist sick, homeless, and injured animals. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith has pledged his support for the clinic, who has plans to turn the shipping containers into more permanent brick structures.

This comes after Smith visited the NPO to witness first hand the critical work being done for cats and dogs. “One is humbled when you get to a place like Mdzananda. Like many animal welfare organizations, they have to perform miracles every day with very limited resources,” says Smith. “For the last 28 years, they have served a very large area with big needs. Over time, they have added bit by bit to their facilities and services they offer the residents of Khayelitsha.”

During his tour of the facility, Smith looked at the consulting rooms, hospital, operating theatre, cat ward, and shelters, where he spent time interacting with dogs and puppies. Smith further expressed excitement about Mdzananda's plans to rebuild its facilities into a permanent animal clinic and pledged his support, stating he would do whatever he could to help them achieve this vision. "Please consider giving them your support, whether financially, with donations in kind, or by adopting one of the 48 dogs and many cats in their shelter," Smith adds.