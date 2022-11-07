With the festive season fast approaching, a local NPO in Elsies River is feeling jolly and bringing Christmas early this year to the residents of the Old Age Cottage in Matroosfontein. Cathy’s Helping Hands says they want to offer a Christmas brunch to pensioners with a three-course meal and some treats to spoil the ou mensies.

Angeline Hendricks says she and her mom Katrina Balie host Christmas parties every year for children in need, but decided to switch things up and support the elderly this year. “The old people need some nice treats and deserve to be spoiled,” she explains. “My grandmother is at that old age home and that is why we chose [it] the Cottage but we always cater to the pensioners because they are dear to our heart.

“There are people at the old age home whose children do not come and visit them, they are just there by themselves, so we are willing to help.” WHAT A TREAT: Cathy’s Helping Hands feed mense Angeline says they are planning a fun-filled afternoon with lekker dite and entertainment. “We are giving them a three-course meal consisting of some nice hake, roasted chicken, yellow rice, veggies and malva pudding, alongside a gift baggie and something sweet.

“We have a community group which consists of spiritual dancers who we will use as entertainment for the afternoon,” she adds. The Christmas lunch will be held on December 16 from 12pm at the Old Age Cottage in Matroosfontein. EVENT: Kwaai brunch To make this event truly possible, the NPO is reaching out to the public for assistance with any type of donation towards the meal or anything that can be included in the gift baggie.