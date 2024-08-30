After hearing about a toddler who drowned in flood water, the Gift of the Givers reached out to stakeholders to assist the family. Little Sinoxolo was with his mother Ntombi Sethi at their Phumla-Mqashi informal settlement home in Covid, Mfuleni, two weeks ago when he tragically died.

The one-year-old had apparently walked off while his mother was busy talking to a neighbour. She looked for him for three hours before his lifeless body was found floating in murky waters close to their home. Caring: Mahambehlala & Sablay visited the Sethis. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The mom had expressed that she had no money for a burial.

Gift of the Giver’s coordinator Ali Sablay says: “We were informed that the child fell into the dam, we made contact with relevant stakeholders and through Good Samaritans there are community members who want to contribute towards the funeral of the child. “The next phase is counselling that will happen when the family comes back from the Eastern Cape. “Moving around the area you could see the effects of poverty, we will continue our operations here for the next few weeks and provide each home with food and blankets.

“We have been informed there were schools which were damaged (by the storms).” Human Settlements Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala was also by the family to convey a message of condolences in person. “We also came because we heard that there are difficulties in burying the child. We wanted to hear what possible intervention we can make, individually, not as the department,” she clarified.