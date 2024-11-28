Police need the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who disappeared from her home last week. Fifteen-year-old Afnen Alas was last seen by her mom in Grabouw on 13 November.

The mother reported the girl missing nearly two weeks later. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana explains: “Caledon Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is seeking the assistance of the public to help locate missing 15 year old Afnen Alas who was last seen by her mother Skuin Street, Grabouw on Wednesday 13 November 2024. “She was reported as missing by her mother on Tuesday 26 November 2024.