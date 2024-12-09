A Delft family is praying for a Christmas miracle to be reunited with their lost grandson after being told he ran away due to abuse. The maternal grandparents of Toufeeq Jamolodien, 16, say they have been searching all across the Mother City for the teen who apparently fled his father’s Mitchell’s Plain home a year ago.

Ouma Isabella Jutzen, 58, says they were only told last month about his disappearance. “Toufeeq was living at his father’s home in Eastridge and we last saw him seven years ago when his father got custody of him,” she explains. “A few months ago a relative on that side of the family told us that he was being abused by an uncle in the house and ran away.

“We were shocked to hear that they last saw him in December last year and we only found out about a month ago.” Isabella says Toufeeq’s mom went to report him missing at Mitchell’s Plain police station but was turned away as he had run away. “We didn't know what to do so we just started making posters and placing them almost everywhere from the Town Centre to Muizenberg because some people said they recognized him as a street child.

“A colleague of mine’s son recognised him at the Blou Dakke in Strandfontein and when they approached him and showed him his photo on Facebook, he fled because he thought is father was looking for him.” A hartseer oupa Larry, 66, says Toufeeq’s younger brother, Eathan, keeps asking f his boeta had been found yet. “We are begging him to make contact with us and to come and live with us so we can keep him safe and address whatever happened at the old house,” he adds.