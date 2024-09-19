The family of missing Naomi Williams from Richwood who vanished three years ago while receiving treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Somerset West say that they do not know where to turn for help anymore and just want to know if she is still alive. Foster mother Jennifer Dunn says they have been taking care of Naomi, 25, since she was six weeks old.

“We have no idea where she is. I phoned the Bothasig Police Station and I was told that they cannot help me because I am not the biological parent but we are the only family that she has.” Naomi appeared in the Daily Voice on 13 June 2016 when she met her maternal family. She was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare disease which occurs when the body stops producing new blood cells caused by failure of bone marrow development. The teen was in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant, preferably from a biological relative.

After she received the bone marrow transplant from her maternal mother, she became addicted to drugs, and was sent to live at The Ark City of Refuge, from where she disappeared in 2021. Jennifer says Naomi called her to say she can’t stay at The Ark anymore. Naomi was last spotted in Macassar. “I even sent an email in 2023 to Macassar Police Station, I put down her picture and my contact number but nothing.