The meisies, 15-year-old Beyonce Hapaguti and 16-year-old Marion Fredericks who were last seen on Friday, 30 August 2024.

The Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is seeking the assistance of the public to locate two missing teenagers.

The girls disappeared on the same day but it is not clear whether they had been together at the time of the disappearance, or if they were friends.

Vanshed: Marion Fredericks is 16 years old. Picture: supplied

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says: “According to reports Beyonce came back from school and later left with her friends, but never returned while Marion was last seen standing at the corner of a street.”

An appeal is hereby made to anyone with information that may lead to the safe return of these two girls to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Ayanda Ndaba on 073 423 0049.