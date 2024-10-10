The Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace a missing girl.
Sixteen-year-old Lutho Nazo from Leiden Delft has been missing since Sunday.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the teen was seen with a friend but hasn’t been heard from since Sunday at around 5pm.
“It is alleged that Lutho was last seen walking with a friend when she left her home on Sunday 06 October at around 5pm.
“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and a mustard shorts.”
He adds: “Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Lutho’s safe return is kindly requested to call the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Christina Meyer on 082 522 1040 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”