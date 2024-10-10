The Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace a missing girl. Sixteen-year-old Lutho Nazo from Leiden Delft has been missing since Sunday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the teen was seen with a friend but hasn’t been heard from since Sunday at around 5pm. “It is alleged that Lutho was last seen walking with a friend when she left her home on Sunday 06 October at around 5pm. “At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and a mustard shorts.”