A family from Delft is pleading for help in finding their missing autistic daughter. Onothando Dunjwa, 20, who is autistic and non-verbal, left her home in Symphony Village around 9 pm on Friday night.

Her uncle, Nkululeko Maponya, says his sister-in-law woke up to find the front door wide open. “She woke up in the middle of the night and wanted to use the bathroom, she noticed that a cold breeze was coming into the house. “The front door was opened, and the keys of the house were hanging on the gate. She rushed to check if the kids were okay, and then she found that Onothando was not in the house,” he explains.

Onothando was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and a navy blue skirt, and she was barefoot. Maponya says that this isn’t the first time Onothando has wandered off, but that happened long ago, during the day and it never happened again. He adds: “We are devastated, we are a mess. We fear the worst thing that could happen to her, but also at the same time we uphold the hope that she will be found.”

The family has searched at several locations over the weekend while a missing person case has been filed at the Delft police station. Assistance is needed: Candice van der Rheede. Picture: supplied Candice van der Rheede, who heads the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, is urging mense to keep an eye out for Onothando. “In a case like this the missing person doesn't have any specific direction, so it is important that we get the assistance of the public,” she says.