A heartbroken Bishop Lavis family is praying for justice for their slain daughter more than a year after the mother of one was shot and killed while seeking a protection order. Leché Anderson, 29, was shot and killed on 7 September 2023 in Hanekom Street while leaving Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

Her hartseer uncle Pieter Galant, 65, says they are no closer to finding her killer. Galant says: “She was raised by my wife and I and at the time of the shooting she was living with her aunt in Kalksteenfontein. “We know that she had gone to the [Bishop Lavis] police station for a protection order against her boyfriend.

“She was referred to the court to clarify whether a previous protection order was still in place and we understand that she was shot after leaving the court. Footage: Pictures of the suspect running away “Until today, we don’t know if the boyfriend was a suspect or if the protection order played any role as a motive for the murder.” Galant says the family are preparing for another Christmas without Anderson.

The family is appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and speak to the police. The Daily Voice understands that CCTV footage captured a picture of the suspect running away and to date he has not been identified. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that the case is still under investigation.