An Early Childhood Development Center (ECD) from Strand has pleaded with residents from surrounding communities to assist them in their fundraising efforts for more secure fencing. The ECD located at the Broadlands Park Primary School say they lack the security fencing necessary to provide a safe learning environment for the little ones.

Tyrone September, founder and principal, says every day they have to fend off intruders trying to access the premises. “It is so bad that our learners have to stay in the classroom, if not they could be hurt by stones that people are throwing at us,” September says. What was once a protective barrier, the ECD's wire fencing is now vulnerable because of vandalism.

September says this vulnerability weighs heavy on their hearts, knowing that the children and dedicated educators are exposed to potential risks. A BackaBuddy campaign has now been created to raise the R30 000 needed for the fencing. Nicklas Thysen, spokesperson for the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF) says the safety of the kids is of utmost importance.

“The fence will stop criminal elements from entering the premises. We support any initiative that contributes to the safety of our children,” he says. There have been no donations yet but September hopes that they will raise enough money to be able to secure stronger fencing. September added: “We envision a future where our students can roam freely, where laughter echoes without hesitation, and where every child feels secure in their pursuit of knowledge.”