Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenager who had been missing since December last year. Fourteen-year-old Bianca Ofon left her home in Parow on 27 December 2023 and has been missing since then.

According to police, the teenager allegedly didn’t tell anyone at her house that she was leaving or where she was going. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana explains: Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) requests public assistance to find the missing 14 year old Bianca Ofon who left her residence in Parow Valley on 27 December 2023 and never returned. “It is alleged that she left her house without informing anyone.