Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenager who had been missing since December last year.
Fourteen-year-old Bianca Ofon left her home in Parow on 27 December 2023 and has been missing since then.
According to police, the teenager allegedly didn’t tell anyone at her house that she was leaving or where she was going.
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana explains: Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) requests public assistance to find the missing 14 year old Bianca Ofon who left her residence in Parow Valley on 27 December 2023 and never returned.
“It is alleged that she left her house without informing anyone.
“At the time of disappearance she was wearing a white top and a black headband. She is about 1.6m tall, weighs 50kg and speaks English and Afrikaans.”
Anyone who can assist with information that can lead to the safe return of Bianca is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Lorenzo Jeftha on 021 590 1001, 021 590 1019 or 082 522 1095. Alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.