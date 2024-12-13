Cape Town - The festive season brings joy and celebration – but for many, it’s also a time of heightened vulnerability to domestic violence and abuse. The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) reminds survivors that help is available 24/7, no matter where you are in the country.

The NSMSA’s toll-free helpline (0800 001 005), staffed by trained social workers, provides critical support, connecting survivors to safe havens and offering assistance with police procedures, legal protection orders, and referrals for further help. Reach Out Today: Call Toll-Free: 0800 001 005 (landlines) Cellphone (Dial 112): Request the national shelter helpline

WhatsApp/PleaseCallMe: 082 057 8600 / 082 058 2215 / 072 230 7147

Email: [email protected] NSMSA Shelter Helpline social worker, Tina Magidela said: “Abuse doesn’t take a holiday, and neither do we. This festive season, remember that you are not alone.