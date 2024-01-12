It is almost time for back to school and Denise Albertus, the director at Engineering Better Locality, is on a mission to make things easier for underprivileged parents by sponsoring their kids with stationery. Denise says she has reached out to seven schools in Hanover Park to identify 100 learners in need.

She explains: “We are helping the children within our community because it is January and most parents are scratching, trying to make ends meet, so we want to relieve some stress by helping with the basic school necessities like a ruler, a pair of scissors, eraser and books.” “We are planning to help especially the primary schools because I have been doing community work for eight years and I have a lot of help from parents and community kids. That is why I want to give back. “Every year, we gather school uniforms, like shirts, to wash and we make a nice clean pack for the learners.”

Denise Albertus So far, Denise has received 40 exam pads and is calling for assistance with rulers, erasers, sharpeners, pencils, books, colour pencils, plastic rolls and pens. She adds: “Whoever is going to sponsor, we would like to invite them to come and have a look at what we do so that people can be aware of what we do with their donations.” “The plan was to distribute the stationery when school opened so that the children are ready for the first term, but we got so far very little. So we have decided to move it to month’s end, so anyone who would still like to contribute is welcome.”