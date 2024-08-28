Heideveld residents are fighting with the City over the eviction of elderly people from council homes. One of the senior citizens had been leasing a house in Sneeuberg Road since 1993.

But according to the City he should have vacated the home in 2004 already. Community leader Pastor Isaac De Jongh explains: “The tenant was in jail for 15 years and was paroled. While he was in jail, the property was not taken from him; instead young boys occupied the property and the City never came to take the property and when he came out, he asked the boys to leave. “He cleaned the house and now the City decides to evict him.

“He had tenants in the backyard, and the rent office wanted to give the house to the backyarders. “We are saying there are people who are on the waiting list for more than 30 years. “We want to know how the City allowed other illegal occupants to continue living there while the tenant was away? We are asking if that policy only applies to pensioners.

“We have approached political parties to assist us in this matter, and we will keep fighting for the helpless.” Mayco member for Human Settlements Councillor Carl Pophaim said the tenant vacated the unit in Sneeuberg Road prior to the notice expiring and was not evicted from the unit. “He was our tenant from 30 November 1993 and his tenancy was terminated with effect from 26 September 2004, due to him being in breach of his agreement of lease and not being in occupation.