A brazen cable skelm from Heideveld has been hospitalised after angry mense caught him and moered him on Sunday morning. The dramatic scene played out in Cathkin Road as the angry mob gathered and attacked Aubrey Adams, 50, who refused to stop rukking electrical cables despite warnings from residents.

A 39-year-old mom, who asked not to be named, says the dief was spotted by the residents, who warned him to stop stealing cables. And despite being filmed, Adams seemed min gespin. The woman explains: “I was busy in the house and my child called me to see what was happening. “He was on the roof and started rukking and plukking at the cables. The cables are attached to wooden poles and everyone was scared that he would spark a fire or that the pole would land on our houses.

The woman says angry mense marched to the house of the skelm who had at that point had jumped into the yard of his own home. She adds: "By the time I got around I saw the people had already moered him.

“Sy gesig was vol bloed and my one neighbour gave him a hiding on his hands and feet. I also gave off a few hits because I was so kwaad. “He could have put us all in danger and he didn’t care. We know him well, hy is ’n ou skelm here in Heideveld.” Cable skelm arrested.A brazen cable skelm from Heideveld has been hospitalised after angry mense caught him and moered him on Sunday morning. pic supplied Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms the incident and says the community handed the skelm, who is also a member of the 27s gang, over to police.