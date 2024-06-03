As cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to rise, a Cape Flats school has reinstituted the wearing of face masks to protect pupils. A letter sent to parents of learners at Heideveld Primary School on Thursday, said in an attempt to curb the spread, parents are asked to ensure that learners who exhibit flu-like symptoms wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

Earlier this month the National Department of Health said RSV was at peak circulation in the country, influenza virus infections were starting to increase, while Covid-19 remained at low levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the human RSV is a globally prevalent cause of lower respiratory tract infection. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said the reinstating of face masks was not an instruction by the department but instead a precautionary step taken by the management of the school.