A Heideveld family experienced a black festive season after a fire destroyed their home on Christmas Eve, and are appealing for help to rebuild their lives. The fire that erupted in the backyard at 18 Cockscomb Road, destroyed everything in its path, including three Wendy houses.

Estelle Coetzee, 38, says that she was in bed when the fire broke out in her brother’s place, explaining: “I was sleeping and my brother shouted because when he opened his door, the fire came from his kitchen. “We can’t say what happened because the fire was coming from his kitchen. I can’t say if there was a short circuit [or not].” Estelle Coetzee from Heideveld says that they had to endure a black festive season after a fire destroyed their homes on Christmas Eve. Picture:Supplied. Estelle’s hokkie along with two others and two rooms in the main house were destroyed in the blaze.

She says: “We lost everything. We are traumatised, we are devastated, we were in shock and confused. It’s part of life but none of my family members got hurt.” The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms that firefighters responded to the call just before 4pm. He says: “By 5.50pm, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that destroyed three informal structures and partially damaged two formal dwellings.

“Four persons were displaced, no injuries were reported and the cause is unknown.” Estelle and her family are now desperate for any donations as they are on a mission to regroup following the tragedy. She adds: “From clothing to cupboards to appliances, we did contact the disaster management but we are waiting for them. Whatever people have that they can donate to us because everything of ours burnt.”