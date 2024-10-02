A Delft neighbourhood has been left shattered after a 21-year-old deaf father was stabbed to death by thugs who crashed a birthday party. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 22 September, when Karel Mars was attending a bash at a friend’s house in Tertia Street, Voorbrug.

According to two people who were at the the party, a group of seven men arrived in a car. One eye witness, who asked not to be named, says: “The evening was lekker, until this group arrived. “They stood one side on their own, then they left and we thought they were going home but they came back without the car.

“The party was over, it was past 4am in the morning and they refused to leave. A fight broke out and there was stone throwing. “Those who were still at the party ran inside the house, but Karel and his friend were still outside. “His friend got a getaway and shouted for him to come but he couldn't hear, and unfortunately they caught him.

“This group smashed all the windows in the house. “Some people said that they saw this group of guys using cocaine, but we believe they came with the intention to hurt someone because where did they get the knives?” Remembered: Friends memorialise Karel Mars. Picture: supplied Another witness says alles was deurmekaar, and the men returned with reinforcements and guns, and one was heard saying, “my broe, os maak klaa”

The witness says luckily the police arrived or more mense could have been hurt. Karel’s distraught parents, Margaret and Mark Mars, say the doodskoot was through Karel’s lungs. Hartseer ma Margaret says: “We heard shouting, when we came outside we saw Karel laying opposite the house, he was so strong, he ran from where the incident happened.

“His dad picked him up and he died about ten minutes later in the house. “He has a two month old baby who now has to grow up without a father. This is a very difficult situation for us, we just want justice for our son.” On case: SAPS’s FC van Wyk. Picture: supplied Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirms the incident.