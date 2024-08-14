The Hawks have swooped in an re-arrested two members of an alleged cash-in-transit syndicate after they were let go by the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.
The incident saw the SAPS Special Task Force foil the plans of the group and kill eight men in a shootout in Town Two.
However the remaining five suspects were released at their first court appearance last Thursday.
Tebogo Maluke, Cassiem Feni, Avuyile Mjongwana, Simphiwe Mzawya and Sihle Mabongo were arrested on Monday after eight of their alleged accomplices were charged with murder and possession of firearms and ammunition.
Mzawya and Mabongo were absent as they were still in hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident.
During the proceedings, lawyer Josua Greeff argued his client, Feni, had been behind bars for more than 48 hours.
Magistrate Brendale Abrahams confirmed the accused had appeared unlawfully in court in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act and removed the case from the roll
Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, says the National Priority Violent Crime team have re- arrested Mabongo and Mzawya on a warrant.
The two are charged for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and attempted murder.
Mzawya appeared briefly at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court yesterday and it was on 13 August 2024. It was further established that he is currently on parole on another matter where he was arrested during 2022 and released in 2023. Mabhongo is currently in hospital under police guard.
The matter is postponed to Thursday for bail profiling and monitoring of Mabongo' s progress in hospital.