The Hawks have swooped in an re-arrested two members of an alleged cash-in-transit syndicate after they were let go by the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. The incident saw the SAPS Special Task Force foil the plans of the group and kill eight men in a shootout in Town Two.

However the remaining five suspects were released at their first court appearance last Thursday. Tebogo Maluke, Cassiem Feni, Avuyile Mjongwana, Simphiwe Mzawya and Sihle Mabongo were arrested on Monday after eight of their alleged accomplices were charged with murder and possession of firearms and ammunition. Mzawya and Mabongo were absent as they were still in hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident.

During the proceedings, lawyer Josua Greeff argued his client, Feni, had been behind bars for more than 48 hours. Magistrate Brendale Abrahams confirmed the accused had appeared unlawfully in court in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act and removed the case from the roll Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, says the National Priority Violent Crime team have re- arrested Mabongo and Mzawya on a warrant.