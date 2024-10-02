The Hawks in the Western Cape need the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect who allegedly scammed women whom he targeted on online dating apps out of thousands of rands. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said investigators need help tracing a suspect named Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno.

“Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is wanted for a matter which involves allegations of fraud, perjury, and identity theft,” Hani said. This case is being investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. Further information revealed there is a warrant of arrest out for Abinokhauno for failure to appear in court for an ongoing matter.