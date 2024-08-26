The Hawks have asked a magistrate to review a decision to release three suspected Cash-In-Transit robbers who survived a shootout with the SAPS Special Task Force three weeks ago. This was revealed by the National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, on Sunday, as cops called on the public to help them trace the three suspects.

During the dramatic shootout in Khayelitsha on 5 August, eight suspects were killed while five survived. At the time, the Task Force and the Hawks were hailed as heroes by Capetonians after it was revealed that the group had been intercepted before they could embark on the planned heist. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the Task Force as officers approached the house where they were hiding out.

Shootout: Law enforcement stopped a gang of CIT thugs. Picture: supplied Inside the property, cops found an arsenal of assault rifles and explosives. Days later Tebogo Maluke, Cassiem Feni and Avuyile Mjongwana made their first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court while Mzawya and Mabongo were being treated in hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout. Feni’s legal representative, Josua Greeff, argued that his client had been behind bars for more than 48 hours and said his late appearance was therefore unlawful.

Magistrate Brendale Abrahams agreed and promptly removed the case from the roll. The hospitalised suspects were remanded in custody. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said they have now launched a manhunt for the trio who were wanted for various crimes including attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearms.

At a press conference yesterday, Lebeya confirmed that the investigators have asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to request a review of the Magistrate’s decision. Lebeya says: “We have obtained warrants for all those that were involved. Those that were still in hospital receiving medical attention, they have been secured before court in absentia and medical certificates were obtained. “Those that were released, warrants of arrest have been issued and those are the ones that we are requesting the public to help in tracing.

“The advocate that was assigned to the matter is in agreement with the interpretation we had. It is a question in terms of the interpretation of the 48 hours. “When it comes to the issue of computation of time, that is where the confusion sets in and this is where we think an error may have been made. “It is a matter that the NPA will be requesting a review on, because it is believed that the calculation of hours may have come at the end of normal office hours.”